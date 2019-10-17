Lyndon Butler, acquitted in 2011 shooting death, released on bail

A man who was once at the centre of a high-profile St. John's trial and was later acquitted of murder has been released from custody on bail.

Lyndon Butler, 29, is facing eight gun-related charges including possessing a handgun while prohibited from doing so, possessing a loaded firearm or a firearm with accessible ammunition, possessing a handgun without a licence, and possessing a handgun for a purpose dangerous to the public.

He was arrested Friday after a vehicle search at an RNC checkpoint in Conception Bay South on Thanksgiving weekend.

Butler posted $5,000 and has a surety.

He has been placed under a recognizance with conditions which include a curfew of 7 p.m., a mandatory daily check-in with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, and a ban on having a cellphone/tablet.

Butler is not allowed to leave the province, consume drugs or be in possession of any weapons.

He was arrested on Friday during a police traffic operation and was held until his bail hearing on Thursday.

