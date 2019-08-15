Fancy yourself a new (used) superyacht? Check out this $12.9M beast in St. John's

Have you ever wanted to hold onto a spiral staircase made of the world's finest cherrywood while being tossed about towering waves on the North Atlantic? If so, then look no further.

The Georgia, once the world's largest single-masted sailboat, has made its way to St. John's. The massive yacht is for sale with an asking price of $12.9 million.

Oh, and those are American dollars.

The Georgia is complete with cherrywood interior. (Fraser Yachts)

"Georgia was conceived as the ultimate luxury world cruiser for a family," reads the for-sale ad. "Design priorities included a requirement for four generous guest cabins, a gym in addition to a full-width owner's suite and a large hot tub."

If the price seems too large to charge, consider this — it was even higher, until the owner slashed it by $3 million last year.

The 48-metre yacht sailed in through the narrows at St. John's harbour on Sunday, and has been drawing lots of attention from onlookers around Pier 6.

Saddled up next to it is another eye-catching vessel called Namaste.

The Namaste can take six passengers and carries a whole lot of options for water sports. (Mike Simms/CBC)

For wealthy adventurers looking for a more affordable seafaring experience, the Namaste can be rented for $42,000 per week and can accommodate as many as six passengers.

It might be a bargain at $7,000 a night, but passengers won't have to live without luxury. The boat carries a crew of three and serves gourmet meals twice a day, seven days a week.

According to its website, the Namaste​​ usually spends half the year in French Polynesia — which is as far from St. John's as you can possibly get — and the other half around the Caribbean.

Its name suggests peace and quiet, but the boat comes stocked with plenty of fun.

It carries a tube float, wakeboard, two kayaks, six fishing rods, two Segways and can also carry a pair of Jet Skis.

