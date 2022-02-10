Skip to Main Content
Lunar New Year looks a little different, but sentiment remains the same

Lunar New Year — or Chinese New Year, depending on who’s celebrating — is known as a time for friends, family and community to come together and mark a new beginning. 

The 15-day celebration is still taking place, just on a smaller scale

Lunar New Year not forgotten

20 hours ago
Duration 1:59
COVID-19 is keeping the Chinese Association of Newfoundland and Labrador from hosting its annual Lunar New Year event, but the community is still celebrating. Find out how in the video above. 1:59

COVID-19 has disrupted some of the bigger festivities, like the Chinese Association of Newfoundland and Labrador's annual banquet, but that doesn't mean the new year is going unnoticed. 

Learn more about celebrations past and present in the video above. 

