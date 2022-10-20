New inn opens for Indigenous people travelling to St. John's for medical treatment

Indigenous people in Newfoundland and Labrador have a new place to stay when travelling to St. John's for medical care, with the opening of the Lunar Inn on Quidi Vidi Road.

The inn is operated by the non-profit organization First Light, whose goal is to help urban Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike. With the Lunar Inn, the organization has a place for Indigenous medical patients to stay when they need to.

"It can be overwhelming to take time away from work and family at home to travel for days, weeks or months at a time," said Julia Andersen, the inn's guest services co-ordinator.

"It's very important for them to have the option of resting and healing in the space that represents their culture, while dealing with staff who are trained in first aid, [suicide prevention training] ASIST and Indigenous cultural diversity," Andersen said.

The Lunar Inn has common spaces for people to relax and rest while they're in St. John's for medical appointments. (Jennie Williams/Lunar Inn)

The Lunar Inn has four bedrooms, for two to four people. Indigenous artists Danielle Benoit, Jessica Winters, Jennie Williams and Melissa Tremblett each designed a room.

People are referred to Lunar Inn through Indigenous and government partners of First Light, such as the Nunatsiavut government or Indigenous Services Canada, Andersen said.

Indigenous artist Jennie Williams designed her room with her black and white photography in mind. It features a series of black and white photos that show Labrador Inuit living in Nunatsiavut and St. John’s. (Jennie Williams/Lunar Inn)

The inn has direct billing through non-insured health benefits so there's no payment when people check in, she said. First Light also has a medical transportation team that can take people from the airport to their accommodations, appointments, pharmacies, meals and more.

"Our primary focus is guests who require long-term stays [but] we're open to anyone that needs to stay for any length of time," Andersen said.

Artist Melissa Tremblett designed her room with inspiration from her family and Innu heritage. (Jennie Williams/Lunar Inn)

Andersen said it's exciting to see people start to book stays and she hopes to see more as people learn about the Lunar Inn.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and creating connections by working more closely with visitors travelling for medical reasons," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador