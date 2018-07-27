Luke Cooper's family is still looking for his body, despite police calling off search

The search for North West River's Luke Cooper has been called off, but his family is still doing all they can to recover his body.

Cooper, 43, is believed to have drowned after the canoe he was in capsized on July 15.

But even though Royal Canadian Mounted Police dive teams called off their search last week, his family is still working to find him.

"We've searched high and low on these waters for the last two weeks," said Jeanien Cooper Bell, Luke Cooper's niece.

"We've had search and rescue, the dive crews, numerous volunteers from the communities of North West River, Sheshatshiu, and Goose Bay. Nothing's came up."

Luke Cooper is being remembered as a proud father and adventurer by his family. (Submitted)

Cooper Bell says her family is raising money to keep search efforts going, including paying for more divers, and a search dog that specializes in finding missing persons.

"As far as I understand he's sniffing out the scent of my uncle, my uncle's clothing, and sniffing things out to see if there's anything related to him along the shoreline, along the waters," said Cooper Bell.

She said 73 Days, a volunteer team of divers from Deer Lake, have gone to Labrador to aid in the search.

"The reason that they're called 73 Days is because there was somebody who was lost in the water for 73 days. They couldn't find them and within 29 minutes, this crew was able to locate and recover the body," said Cooper Bell.

Despite the North West River's size, and its depth, she's hopeful her uncle's body will be recovered.

Cooper Bell also said her family is thankful for the support of their communities thus far.

"It's phenomenal knowing that we have that much love and support. It really helps us."