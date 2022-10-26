Separation of couples highlights major problems in N.L. long-term care system, says concerned son

Delia and Ray Will were married for over 60 years. Both of their conditions deteriorated when they were separated while in care. Ray died three weeks ago. (Submitted by Gavin Will)

A Portugal Cove-St. Philips man says the separation of his parents while in care shows Newfoundland and Labrador's long-term health care system is in an unacceptable state.

Gavin Will's parents were married for more than 60 years. His father had Parkinson's disease while his mother lives with dementia, and the two moved into a seniors home together.

But when his condition worsened, Will's father was moved into long-term care and the couple were separated.

Will said both of his parents' physical and mental health declined as a result. His father died three weeks ago, and his mother is now in the emergency room at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's waiting for a long-term care bed to open up after a series of falls in her old home.

"The personal care home afterward said that they would not take her back because they don't have the ability, they don't have the equipment or the staff at the personal care home to attend to her needs," Will told CBC Radio on Wednesday.

"There are apparently spaces available in the Eastern Health region, but there's no staff. So the beds aren't available.… Apparently this used to be fairly unusual that this kind of situation would occur. But now it's become the norm."

Will said his issue isn't with staff themselves, as he acknowledged they aren't meant to be caring for long-term care patients in hospitals.

Gavin Will wants government to change the legislation that allows couples and partners in care to be seperated. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

He's more concerned with how the provincial government is letting the system operate, and has specific concerns over couples or partners being separated.

"It's been extremely frustrating is what it's been. And we're not the only ones," he said.

Will has called on the government to change the legislation that separates couples requiring differing levels of care, highlighting an online petition he created with over 2,000 signatures brought to the House of Assembly by MHA Jim Dinn. The petition said the province should switch to rules seen in Nova Scotia that prevent separation.

He said he witnessed the petition's introduction into the House, which was met with a "collective yawn" by other MHAs.

"I think they know there's a problem, but you have to say 'OK, how are we going to fix it? What's the goal? Where do we want to end up?' And I have not heard that," he said.

Health Minister Tom Osborne told CBC News Wednesday that he understands Will's concerns — and is looking for answers on how things could change with his own parents in mind.

"The separation of spouses in long-term care is very difficult for residents and families," Osborne said.

"My parents are both senior citizens, and are some point, you know, may have to avail of long-term care. I would not want to see them, having been married for then 50 years, be separated."

Health Minister Tom Osborne says he's looking for answers as to how government can change the rules around couples being separated in long-term care. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Osborne said the current demand for long-term care beds exceeds available capacity, and he has asked his department to explore both the Nova Scotia system around separation and where adjustments can be made to better Newfoundland and Labrador's current system.

"The solutions may not be easy, but I do believe there are solutions. And we are committed to finding them," he said.

Osborne also welcomed a review of long-term care called for by Senior's Advocate Susan Walsh, saying he hopes it can be done as soon as possible without cutting corners.