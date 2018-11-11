105 years into its history, N.L.'s oldest union swears in its first female members

This week, for the first time in its 105-year history, two women were sworn in as official members of the province's oldest union.

Paula Snelgrove and Michelle Follett were sworn in as members of the Longshoreman's Protective Union on Wednesday, marking the first time that women will be members of the local union.

"It's something I never though I'd see and I'm very pleased that I have," Snelgrove told The St. John's Morning Show.

"We worked hard to get where we are, and we're very proud."

The LSPU began organizing on the St. John's waterfront in 1890, and officially became unionized in 1903. In 1968 the LSPU signed a charter with the International Longshoremen's Association, based in New York City.

Given the union's long history, why did it take so long for it to swear in its first female members?

"That's a good question," said Chris Gosse, the LSPU's local president.

The work environment for LSPU members is traditionally male-dominated, though that has been changing in recent years, Gosse said.

"'We've had female temporary card members in our local for probably quite some time, but we've never had them progress through the ranks to become official card-carrying union members," he said.

Follett said she was proud and excited to be a historic first for the union.

"It's been a long time coming," she said.

Women in a mostly male environment

Both women said they do a bit of all the work required, which can be labour intensive. Snelgrove and Follett both had to pass a physical test to be accepted into the union.

"I do a bit of everything. Whatever most of the men do we do," Snelgrove said.

Follett said the changeability of the work, depending on the needs of each of the boats that come in, is part of what appeals to her about her career.

The Longshoremen's Protective Union dates back to 1905. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Neither of them say they have any trouble keeping up with the men, and Gosse said that in his experience working in western Canada, many traditionally male workplaces have an increasing number of female employees doing a wide variety of jobs.

Snelgrove said that for the most part, she enjoys working with mostly men and has learned a lot from them.

"I think wherever you go there's always someone who will resent you, but I think for the majority of them they've accepted it and moved on, and I'm glad to be working there," she said.

Follett said she had some difficulty at first but believes she's made progress and changed some minds along the way.

"That was the hardest thing for me, was being accepted," she said.

"It's a boys' club, right?"

Role models

Siobhan Coady, then the minister for the Status of Women before Thursday's cabinet shuffle, spoke at a Women's Recognition Night hosted by the LSPU on Wednesday.

"This event marks an important advancement for women in the LSPU and in the industry as a whole," Coady said in a post on her Facebook page.

Both Snelgrove and Follett said they hope other women will be able to stick out a difficult early period in their chosen careers, when the hours can be limited, and stay on to also become union members now that the first two women have been sworn in.

"I think that they can definitely be positive role models for younger females that are interested in working in our industry," Gosse said.

With files from The St. John's Morning Show

