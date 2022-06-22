Body found near Witless Bay was that of missing man from Portugal Cove South: RCMP

Loyola Hartery was last seen Friday, leaving his home in Portugal Cove South on his ATV. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Police confirmed Wednesday that a body found by a commercial vessel near Witless Bay on Tuesday afternoon was that of a missing Portugal Cove South man.

Loyola Hartery, 68, had been missing since Friday after leaving his home in Portugal Cove South on Newfoundland's Southern Shore on an ATV. Witless Bay is about 100 kilometres away.

A large-scale search took place throughout the weekend with resources in the air, in the water and on foot. On Tuesday the official search was called off but residents throughout the area continued with their own.

Portugal Cove South Mayor Clarence Molloy said Tuesday that Hartery was well known in the community as somebody who liked to help others.

""He's always around to help people. Move their pots around. In the wintertime he'd have the plow on his bike and plowed driveway for people," Molloy said at the time.

