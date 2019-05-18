Flood warnings issued after water levels spike in Lower Churchill River

A measuring stick used to monitor the river off Mud Lake is no longer submerged. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Water levels have spiked in the Lower Churchill River, prompting flood warnings from government officials.

The Department of Environment and Municipal Affairs first issued a warning for the Mud Lake Road area on Saturday afternoon. A warning for the community of Mud Lake followed a few hours later.

The Lower Churchill region is also under an ice jam advisory.

Mud Lake resident Melissa Best, who is chair of the Mud Lake improvement committee, said though the water is high, she isn't afraid.

"We are not in any danger," she said.

Water levels are spiking on the Churchill at the end of Mud Lake road. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/HTbsR2ipw6">pic.twitter.com/HTbsR2ipw6</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

Some residents have water on their property and in their basement, she said, but that is "typical spring thaw."

Officials are monitoring both water and ice conditions, and staying in close contact with the Local River Watch Committee.

Though water did spill onto Mud Lake Road, officials say there has been no damage.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador