'Tis the season to be wary of scams, warns the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

As the holiday season approaches, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is warning consumers about fraudulent activity that is more prevalent this time of year.

"I think it's just a heightened period of activity ... The roads get busier, the malls get busier — online shopping gets busier," said Jeff Thomson, a senior RCMP intelligence analyst with the agency.

"People are always in a rush... [and] if they're like me, they're waiting until the last minute. They just want to... click on a link and buy something, and that may not be the best thing to do."

Online shopping

Thomson said when shopping online, it's important to be wary of any deals that appear too good to be true.

"We know that the scammers are creating fake ads that will direct people to websites that may offer counterfeit, or products that are inferior to real, quality products," he said.

"So you really want to do your due diligence and research the people you're buying products from, research the websites if you're not familiar with them, and certainly try and stick with the well-known vendors and websites to do your online shopping."

Some warning signs from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre include:

Be wary of pop-up ads that direct you away from the current website;

Verify the URL and seller contact information; and

Look for spelling mistakes and grammatical errors that could indicate a website is fraudulent.

The agency also suggests consumers use a credit card when shopping online, to ensure that you're covered under fraud protection.

Selling items online

Thomson said consumers who are selling items online should also keep an eye out for scammers.

"Fraudsters will come along and often offer to buy [an item] for more than the asking price," he said.

"They often claim to be located abroad — they'll offer to buy it sight unseen."

Thomson said typically, a fraudster will send a counterfeit cheque, or a spoofed email that looks like a third-party money transfer.

He suggests that sellers talk to their bank, and check their account to make sure that the money is there before sending any products to a potential buyer.

Giving to charities

The holidays are also a popular time for people to donate to charities, and Thomson said fraudsters are aware of this.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre said a person could use the name of a legitimate group to try to collect cash.

Thomson said it's often difficult to detect a charity scam, so consumers should be diligent in checking the Canada Revenue Agency website to see if the charity is registered before providing any personal or financial information.

"Ultimately, what we recommend with charities is that you try and donate locally," he said.

"That way, you know where your money is going, you know who you're dealing with, and there's less risk of donating to [fraudsters]."

'Take five minutes to think'

Thomson has some advice for consumers: take the time to think about a situation and ask questions, before acting on it.

"If you're in doubt of something, go with your gut, hang up, don't click on any links, delete the emails, and don't follow through," he said.

"Take five minutes to think about it."

Thomson said if you do become the victim of fraud, it's important to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, as well as local police.

"They need to be aware of the crimes happening in their communities," he said.

Thomson said it's key to keep all of your documentation.

"Reporting starts by you having a chronological statement of events, so that you can easily describe what's occurred, and provide that information to law enforcement," he said.

"Keep track of who you spoke to, when things happen... receipts in any transactions you have, communications — whether it's email, telephone etc. So [you] really have a good story to tell when you report."

