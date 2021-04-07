Skip to Main Content
Old wood, new axe: How a 17th-century shipwreck is giving guitars their unique sound

When Greg Fleming was looking for some old wood to make a new guitar, he knew just where to look. What he didn't know was just how old that wood was.

Guitar-maker Greg Fleming was astonished to learn the story behind his materials

Greg Fleming has played guitars for years. He is delighted that the shipwrecked wood he uses to make guitars has a sound unlike anything else he has played. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The St. John's guitarist got in touch with a relative to use some old wood that had been in a garden in Renews — wood that had been dredged up from the nearby harbour decades earlier from a shipwreck.

"I cut the first piece of wood open and I'll never forget it. When I split the wood, I spent about 20 minutes looking at the grain.… It was absolutely amazing," he said.

After arranging for carbon-dating tests through an Ottawa lab, he was astonished by the results: the wood from the shipwreck was roughly dated to 1661.

Fleming was astonished to learn the wood that had been recovered from the harbour in Renews had been there since the 17th century. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

"It's give or take some years, of course," he said. "I was absolutely floored. I couldn't believe how old the wood was. It's absolutely amazing."

Fleming has been making instruments from the wood through the Tidebreaker brand. He says the wood gives the guitar a unique sound and tone … and that there's no need to be gentle with such an old piece of source material.

"It's also really good when you want to get loud and rock it out," he said.

WATCH | Greg Fleming shows how shipwrecked wood has found new life as musical instruments:

How wood from a shipwreck gives these guitars their unique sound

17 hours ago
4:57
For the Love of Music: Guitar-maker Greg Fleming describes how he came to use wood from a ship that sunk off Newfoundland in the 17th century 4:57

