Meet a duo who put an electronic spin on traditional tunes (and Joey Smallwood)
Lee Tizzard and Tom Ronan were influenced growing up by early electronic music
Lee Tizzard and Tom Ronan know their way around the canon of traditional Newfoundland songs … but their instruments are a bit unusual.
Park the fiddle and the bodhrán. Tizzard and Ronan — who record together as Modern Archetypes – instead use synthesizers, beats and samples to reimagine songs like Mussels in the Corner, Lukey's Boat and She's Like the Swallow.
Oh, and there's a bit of Joey Smallwood in there, too, thanks to some recordings in the Ronan family archive.
Tizzard and Ronan broke down how their early interest in electronic music set them on a path that decades later brought them together in the studio, in our latest instalment of our series For the Love of Music.
WATCH | Electronic musicians Lee Tizzard and Tom Ronan speak with the CBC's Mark Cumby:
