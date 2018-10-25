For the love of Lar's: Why there's so much nostalgia about custard cones

Winnie Crocker helped celebrate the opening of The Newfoundland Embassy by serving up some old-school custard cones. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Hot summer days may be far away, but it's clear your love for a certain cold treat still burns bright.

With the famous Lar's custard cones on the menu of the newly-opened Newfoundland Embassy restaurant, we asked you to share your favourite memory of the former Gower Street store.

Hundreds of you took a stroll down memory lane, adding your recollections to our posts on Facebook and Twitter.

You screamed (and I screamed), we all pretty much screamed for ice cream. Well, custard cones, to be exact.

But that isn't the only reason why you loved Lar's.

From the fantastic fruit to the decorative details, it's clear the little corner store in downtown St. John's captured your interest … and a piece of your heart.

The apple (and other fruit) of your eye

Best fruit that was always ripe and delicious. - Gail Catto

The first time I ever saw kiwi fruit was in Lar's. It inspired me to go to the other side of the world to pick the fruit myself. This was a taste of the bigger world for our small town. - Miles Sharp

They were the first place I saw BIG oranges! - Janice Kelland Bearns

Bananas! I don't know what brand or what they did with them but the best ones I've ever had. - Donna Gosse Barr

Fresh fruit — and not just custard cones — were popular sellers at Lar's Fruit Store. (CBC)

The first time I saw a pomegranate was at Lar's. - Karen Jane Bolt

First time I saw a Japanese pear. - GC Blundon

During my three years of nursing training at St. Clare's we used to walk down from the nurses residence to buy watermelon ... a real treat at that time! - Jocelyn Dunphy

The smell of fresh fruit, I've not smelled anything like it since. - Mary Burke

Worth the drive

All our trips from Flower Hill to get a custard cone....wonderful memories. - Anita Walsh

Always liked to go there for ice cream and fresh fruit when we come into to Woolworths on Fleetline bus shopping for Christmas. - Dot MK

Lar's store was like a fairyland to me as a tiny child coming from around the bay on the bus. All the fruit in the window, the candy apples and custard cones. But my most vivid memory is of a large tabby cat sitting on a banana box in the store. I thought it was heavenly! - Marjorie Brinston

Whenever we travel to the city from the Burin Peninsula that was one of our favourite stops, their yummy candy apples! - Julia Edwards

Use to slide down the hill in the winter time [where Mile One Centre is now], oh the memories! - Lindsey N Justin

Custard cones, of course

The custard cones were my thing! 50 cents they were back then. St Patrick's Day, they [were] coloured green. I miss Lar's. It was a beautiful store. - Julia Whyte

My friends and I used to go for a nice healthy walk, then head to Lar's for a custard cone after lol. - Denise Murphy

The green custard cones on St. Patrick's Day! - Jenny Jewczyk

Custard cones and getting one-cent peach and banana candy! - Raylene Mc

The best cones ever. - Peggy MacInnis Chipman

Best custard cones! A German shepherd dog came by everyday, placed his paws on the counter and the kind lady always fed him a custard cone. It was adorable! - Lynn-Marie Hickey

Family ties

Custard cones, they were the best!!! And have never had one so good since. The last ice cream my Dad ate before he passed away from cancer in 1995 was a custard come from Lar's. - Susan Blagdon Rose

Sunday drives with my Poppy, and stopping into Lar's for a custard cone. - Jaime Michelle

We would come into St. John's on the Fleetline Bus a couple times a year. If we behaved ourselves we would go to Lar's had a choice of a custard or a candy apple. I went with my 8-year-old son for a custard cone there a few weeks back it was almost a rite of passage for us. - Craig Williams

We would go to Lar's before heading "up the shore" on the bus with mom! Best memories! - Theresa Roche

My grandmother would take me for a candy apple treat or a custard cone when shopping with her downtown. - Valerie Lake

Custard cones after church on Sundays sometimes! - Susan Adams

This is where my Dad would buy the big red apple and orange to put in our Christmas stockings! - Karen FitzGerald

Before we'd visit my Nan in the hospital, we'd pick up a basket of fruit from here ... and custard cones, of course. - Peg Ryan

Every Sunday before the evening church service, my parents would take my brother and I to Lar's for a delicious ice cream cone. It was something we looked forward to every week! - Bethany Victory Pretty

Lar's was a fixture on New Gower Street in downtown St. John's for decades. Despite the busy traffic, many consumers would pull over and run in for a treat. (CBC)

When my sister and I were a lot younger, our parents used to take us to the Memorial Stadium parking lot to ride our bikes/rollerblade on random afternoons in the summer! Every time we were done, they would then take us to Lar's to get a soft serve! If we were super well behaved, the person working the store would put a candy on the top! We would then go to Signal Hill to eat our ice cream. - Kit Sora

When my dad and mom would take us for cones. I took them a few weeks ago for a trip down memory lane. - Kimberley Pickett

Best custard cones and candy apples EVER! Going in there with my dad after St. John's CAPS senior hockey game at the old Memorial Stadium! - Ann Marie Hawco-Chafe

25 years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter..I used to go down there a lot and want spearmint leaves and ice cream. One day I walked in and they had a box ordered just for me ... You go for the friendly service. - Kelly White

The look

That really old looking cash register amazed me when I was young. - Noah Fense

The lights around the window showing them off. - David White

I loved the way the fruit was perfectly arranged in the window. - Lynette Eddy Pafford

Lar painting signs on the windows in white. - Sean Husk

The ladies working there in white jackets. - Danielle O'Neill Sparkes

I was in awe of the lights lining the windows and a little afraid when my dad parked on the hill. Downtown was so foreign to a Mt. Pearl girl. - Janet Young

The big lights around the windows ... And for some reason Christmas time. Think it was just always out front with the lights in, right on the corner, it just looked festive and bountiful all the time. - Michael Chafe

Lar painting his wares on the windows with the most beautiful lettering. - Sheila Osborne

'Mr. and Mrs. Lar'

Lar used to give us neighbourhood kids a custard cone or candy apple if we did a "chore." - Sarah Best

Lar's were ahead of the times in St. John's way back when. Fresh fruit and vegetables plus all the extras. Made you feel special going to shop at Lar's. - Cathy Maidment

Mr. Lar, the nicest man ever. - Medina Stacey

How wonderful Winnie, Lar's wife was...and how clean her white coat and Lar's apron were. - Sheila Eckert-Maret

With files from the St. John's Morning Show