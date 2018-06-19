Explosion destroys Mount Pearl business

Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion that destroyed a business on Kyle Avenue in Mount Pearl.

A loud explosion could be heard in Mount Pearl — and beyond — shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The building that contained the premises of the transportation company Trimac was destroyed.

"The roof just blew off the building, the doors blew out of the building, the siding is all buckled. It's pretty crazy," said Derek Button, who works around the corner at Impact Signs.

"You could see nothing but smoke and insulation and debris piling up in the air," Button told CBC News.

Twisted metal blown 100 metre from the building where the explosion happened. Three injured. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/c1MWKh0ZwN">pic.twitter.com/c1MWKh0ZwN</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

2 people hospitalized, says fire department

It appears fumes ignited while employees were working inside the building, according to St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon Chief Rick Dehann.

He added that two people were taken to hospital, and is amazed more weren't hurt.

Button said the blast "shook our building," and he too believes things could have been much worse.

"Directly behind that building is a storage facility for propane tanks, but there doesn't seem to be any fire or anything like that."

People on the scene have also remarked how fortunate it is that the large sheets of metal that blew off the building didn't hit those nearby propane tanks.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking people to stay away from the area and major traffic disruptions are expected.

The number of injuries has not yet been confirmed.

What the hell was that bang in mount pearl just now? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@AmandaNL82