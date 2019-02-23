$60K donation for challenging Qalipu process from man who wants to honour his mother

Lou Maroun always suspected his family had Indigenous heritage, even though it's something he remembers his mother denying.

Maroun spent summers from 1951 until 1965 in western Newfoundland, where his mother, Mary Jane Frampton, grew up.

"I'd be introduced to different relatives, I'd kind of sneak over to my mother and say, 'Mom, are we Indians?' Of course, that's the term that was common back in those days. And she would always laugh about it and say, 'No, no, no, you're just imagining it' or 'You're just being so silly,'" he said.

What really matters to me is that her heritage is recognized in this process. - Lou Maroun

"Every once in a while I would raise it with my mother, but she was clearly uncomfortable with the discussion."

It wasn't until he was headed to university in 1968 that his mother finally told him the truth: yes, they had Indigenous heritage, but he could never talk about it.

"I chose to stay at a university residence that was actually run by a religious order, but when my mother heard about this, her reaction was just terrible. I mean she was literally freaking out about this," Maroun told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"Of course, for the first time, she sort of sits with me very quietly and very privately and tells me a bit of the history of the family and the story and about her terrible experiences at the hands of the Christian Brothers of Newfoundland."

Close to 13,000 people appealed their rejection letters to be a part of the landless band. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Maroun said a light come on for him, and questions he'd had since he was a child were finally answered.

"But my mother's position was you are never permitted to talk about this. This is a family secret that you must keep.… At least until I pass away, you must never repeat this to anybody," he said.

'She was afraid'

For Maroun, it's a sad memory — knowing his mother lived in fear her entire life, rather than being proud of her heritage.

"It was sad. That's just the strange thing about it, is that it was a very sad situation, because it suddenly struck me, this was a situation that she was afraid of, that she was embarrassed about," Maroun said.

He honoured his mother's wishes and didn't talk about it for decades, but that heritage was something that he often thought about.

Now he's trying to help other people fighting to have their own Indigenous heritage recognized through a $60,000 donation to the Mi'kmaq First Nations Assembly of Newfoundland, which is going through the courts to fight the enrolment process for the Qalipu Mi'kmaq band.

Back in 2017, people told CBC News that the appeal process for the Qalipu Mi'kmaq band was frustrating. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Maroun joined the group in their fight, engaging with discussion with Dave Wells, who is undergoing a reassessment by an enrolment committee.

His donation will go to help pay for any legal fees, as well as toward keeping MFNAN alive while the court battle goes on.

After seeing some success with the cases, Maroun said he's hopeful.

And while this doesn't guarantee his own membership will be approved, that's not the point, he said.

"I think it would be wonderful, because I'd love to be able to say to people, you know, yes, this is my heritage, look, here's the evidence of it," he said.

Lou Maroun says he just wants someone to recognize that his mother, Mary Jane Frampton, should have been able to be proud of her heritage, not afraid of it. (Submitted)

"The reality is, that's not what's important to me, in all of this. The reality is, my mother had to lie and deny her heritage her whole life, what really matters to me is that her heritage is recognized in this process.

"I would like at the end of it that someone says, you know what, Mary Jane Frampton was a First Nations person and she could have been, or should have been, proud of it and she should not have had to have lied about it."

