New
Lotto Max ticket sold in N.L. worth $1M
Atlantic Lottery Corp. says this is the fourth million-dollar ticket in the province sold since June.
$1M ticket was for the Lotto Max MaxMillions Nov. 23 draw
Check your wallets and pockets.
The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold somewhere in this province for the Nov. 23 Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth $1,000,000.
Atlantic Lottery said details on the winner will be released as soon as they come forward to collect their prize.
This is at least the fourth million-dollar ticket that was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador since June.