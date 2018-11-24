Skip to Main Content
Lotto Max ticket sold in N.L. worth $1M
New

Lotto Max ticket sold in N.L. worth $1M

Atlantic Lottery Corp. says this is the fourth million-dollar ticket in the province sold since June.

$1M ticket was for the Lotto Max MaxMillions Nov. 23 draw

CBC News ·
The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says someone in this province has a ticket worth $1,000,000 from the Nov. 23 draw. (CBC)

Check your wallets and pockets.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold somewhere in this province for the Nov. 23 Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth $1,000,000.

Atlantic Lottery said details on the winner will be released as soon as they come forward to collect their prize. 

This is at least the fourth million-dollar ticket that was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador since June.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories