Lotto Max ticket sold in N.L. worth $1M

Check your wallets and pockets.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold somewhere in this province for the Nov. 23 Lotto Max MaxMillions draw is worth $1,000,000.

Atlantic Lottery said details on the winner will be released as soon as they come forward to collect their prize.

This is at least the fourth million-dollar ticket that was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador since June.

