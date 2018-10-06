Lotto Max Maxmillions $1M ticket sold in Paradise

Check your pockets and wallets — a ticket sold in Paradise for the Oct. 5 draw of Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS is worth $1,000,000.

This is the second million-dollar win in a week.

Atlantic Lottery Corp. is advising anyone who bought a Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS ticket for Friday's draw to check their numbers.

Details on the winner will be released once they come forward to collect their prize winnings.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador