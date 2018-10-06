Skip to Main Content
Lotto Max Maxmillions $1M ticket sold in Paradise
New

If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 5 draw in Paradise, you might be a millionaire.

This is the second million-dollar Lotto Max win in a week

CBC News ·
Check your pockets and wallets — a ticket sold in Paradise for the Oct. 5 draw of Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS is worth $1,000,000.

This is the second million-dollar win in a week.

Atlantic Lottery Corp. is advising anyone who bought a Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS ticket for Friday's draw to check their numbers.

Details on the winner will be released once they come forward to collect their prize winnings.

