Lotto Max Maxmillions $1M ticket sold in Paradise
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 5 draw in Paradise, you might be a millionaire.
This is the second million-dollar Lotto Max win in a week
Check your pockets and wallets — a ticket sold in Paradise for the Oct. 5 draw of Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS is worth $1,000,000.
Atlantic Lottery Corp. is advising anyone who bought a Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS ticket for Friday's draw to check their numbers.
Details on the winner will be released once they come forward to collect their prize winnings.