Lost luggage containing ring-bearer's suit returned in time for wedding

A story about a piece of precious luggage lost on an Air Canada flight has a happily-ever-after ending.

Melissa Boyd and her family were flying from Toronto home to St. John's on Saturday for her sister's wedding. A bag containing a suit made for her son by his grandmother — part of a matching pair for her sons to wear as ring bearers — was lost in transit.

On Tuesday evening, Boyd wrote CBC News to say Air Canada had found and returned the luggage to the family.

"My 5-year-old is happy to have his favourite transformers [pyjamas] back and to wear his suit made by Grandma at his aunt's wedding," she wrote.

"My husband and I are also finally able to relax and enjoy what's left of our vacation."

The wedding is set for Saturday.

