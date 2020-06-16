Nan knows best! Talkin' About ... tea buns, with chef Lori McCarthy
The second instalment in 3-part series with tips from the founder of Cod Sounds
For chef Lori McCarthy, when it comes to baking tea buns, it's not about reinventing the wheel.
McCarthy is the founder of Cod Sounds, a local company dedicated to sharing Newfoundland and Labrador culture through food, cooking workshops and foraging excursions.
"I think we all like to think our moms or our nans invented [the tea bun recipe]. I think the truth is that they all came from somewhere else — like the back of the baking powder box back 50 years ago," she laughs.
For the second instalment of three-part series Talkin' About ... McCarthy shows us how to get that perfect traditional N.L. tea bun.
McCarthy says you can leave them plain or add cheddar cheese, ham or bacon for a savoury breakfast scone.
And they freeze well, too.
"I think tea buns are one of the most quintessential Newfoundland treats."
Check out McCarthy's full advice in this second instalment of a three-part series, Talkin' About ... and scroll down for her full recipe.
