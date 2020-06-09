Pan-fried cod made simple: Talkin' About ... fish, with chef Lori McCarthy

When it comes to pan-fried cod, chef Lori McCarthy likes to keep things simple — starting with the skillet.

McCarthy is the founder of Cod Sounds, a local company dedicated to sharing Newfoundland and Labrador culture through food, cooking workshops and foraging excursions.

For the first instalment of three-part series Talkin' About, McCarthy has some tips for making the perfect provincial staple.

McCarthy doesn't believe in giving away good cookware; a well-cared for cast iron skillet can last generations, as long as you season it properly.

"This must be my great-grandmother's pan," she says of her own skillet.

Another secret: fry your fish in both oil and butter. The oil, she says, will keep the butter from burning.

Once the oil and butter are sizzling, it's time to drop your floured fish into the pan. When it comes to flipping, McCarthy says less is more.

"Now, the secret is not to fool with it. Don't touch it, don't mess with it, let it get a nice crust."

For a side, McCarthy recommends simple fried dandelion greens with a bit of salt and vinegar. New to dandelions? She says they're best picked early in the season, before the bud and flower have grown.

Check out McCarthy's full advice in the first of a three-part series, Talkin' About ...