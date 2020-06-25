Sizzling pan a must: Talkin' About ... moose tenderloin with chef Lori McCarthy

For the third instalment in our Talkin' About series, chef Lori McCarthy is diving into the freezer and making the most out of leftover moose.

McCarthy is the founder of Cod Sounds, a company dedicated to sharing Newfoundland and Labrador culture through food, cooking workshops and foraging excursions.

When it comes to foraging, spring is McCarthy's favourite time of year.

"After eight months of very little growing, this is such a time to look forward to."

McCarthy mixes juniper berries, sweetgale and salt together for a homemade seasoning. Dehydrated mushrooms (like winter chanterelles) are also great for adding extra flavour to red meat, she says.

After seasoning the moose in a sizzling, cast iron skillet, McCarthy adds red wine.

Once it's cooked to your liking, McCarthy slices the tenderloin "on the bias" or against the grain.

"So get out the moose, get the barbecue going — now's the time," says McCarthy.

"Eat it up! You don't want any [moose] left when the fall comes."

Check out McCarthy's full advice for the perfect moose tenderloin, and a bit of wild salt, in the third instalment of three-part series, Talkin' About …

If you've still got moose in your freezer, chef Lori McCarthy says now is the perfect time to get the pan or the barbecue going. Learn how to make a perfectly rare moose tenderloin in the third of our three-part series with Cod Sounds creator, Lori McCarthy. 4:21

McCarthy previously showed us how to make the perfect pan-fried cod, as well as traditional tea buns.