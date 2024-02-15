Loretta Saunders's life, resilience remembered at 10th-anniversary vigil

Samantha Newman says her cousin Loretta Saunders cannot and should not only be remembered for her death. She was kind, says Newman, who organized a vigil in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week that included a special drum dance.

A vigil in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week honoured the memory and legacy of Loretta Saunders, 10 years after the Inuk woman was murdered in Halifax.

Saunders's parents, extended family and a friend spoke at the vigil Tuesday night at the Labrador Friendship Centre.

"I just want everybody to remember the passion that she had, the beautiful life that she had had before it was taken from her and kind of the legacy that she left behind," said vigil organizer Samantha Newman, Saunders's cousin.

About two dozen people came out to a vigil in Happy Valley-Goose Bay honouring Loretta Saunders on the 10th anniversary of her death. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Newman said Saunders had overcome so much in her life and her resilience should be remembered.

Saunders struggled growing up in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. She dropped out of high school and left for Montreal, living on the streets. Saunders struggled with addictions but also observed what was happening around her.

"She seen how the people out there lived, and especially the young Native women. She seen how they were treated on the streets," Saunders's father, Clayton Saunders, said through tears.

Saunders's father, Clayton, told the two dozen people attending the vigil that his daughter was resilient and fighting for change at the time of her death. Clayton said Loretta overcame a lot and was a strong advocate in her short life. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Saunders became determined to do something. She returned to Labrador, worked to treat her addictions, finished her Grade 12, and was accepted into Saint Mary's University in Halifax to study criminology, Clayton said.

"She was gonna make a change in things, and she's done a pretty good job in her little, short life," he said.

Loretta Saunders died in February 2014 at 26. A scholarship in her name was established the same year. (Facebook)

Saunders was working on a thesis about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, talking to women, politicians and police chiefs about the issue, her father said. However, the family was worried for her.

"We warned Loretta," her mother Miriam Saunders said. "She said she was going to take in boarders, roommates, and we said, 'No, please don't do that.' She didn't let us know."

Miriam said Saunders was used to being able to trust others in Labrador and it was her nature to want to help others.

Clayton and Miriam Saunders spoke at the vigil marking 10 years since their daughter was murdered in Halifax. Miriam Saunders said a lot was taken from their family when Loretta was killed. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

On Feb. 13, 2014, two people she was renting an apartment to murdered her because they didn't have the rent, court documents showed.

Saunders was pregnant at the time, and Miriam said the family still wonders what she and her child would have been like today.

"When they took Loretta, they took a lot of love from our family," Miriam said.

Loretta Saunders was studying the issue of murdered or missing Indigenous women when she was killed. (Gofundme)

Death sparked national movements for change

Saunders's death sparked movements beyond her home of Labrador. Vigils were held in Newfoundland, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario and the Maritimes.

Loretta also sparked the "Am I Next" Campaign, raising awareness of statistics and pushing the federal government to hold a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The national inquiry started two years later, in September 2016, and Saunders's mother, father and sister spoke to the inquiry in October 2017.

Saunders's former university launched an advisory council on Indigenous affairs and a scholarship was created in her memory.

Her younger sibling, Diem Saunders, advocated for change. Diem won Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award for 2017, and their advocacy work continued until their death in 2021.

Amnesty International statistics show Indigenous women are four times more likely to be killed than all other women in Canada.

Continuing the legacy

At the vigil in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newman performed for the more than two dozen people who attended. Her black Inuit drum had "Am I Next" painted on it in red letters.

"It kind of represents more of the internal anger, more the internal hurt rather than you know, going out and yelling at everybody in the room," Newman said.

"It's kind of a quiet protest and I want my drum and my drumming to be a quiet protest."

Samantha Newman, Saunders's cousin, drummed with three other members of the Goose Bay Drummers on Tuesday night. Newman painted 'Am I Next' on her black Inuit drum in a tribute to her cousin. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Even though she was only nine when Saunders died, Newman was inspired by her cousin to work in mental health and addictions. She is joining others in her family who are continuing Saunders's hope of a better future for Indigenous women and girls.