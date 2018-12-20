Skip to Main Content
The Loop opens in Bannerman Park ahead of Christmas

Skaters, rejoice.

City of St. John's says popular skating loop will open Thursday at noon

Skaters round the corner during a winter skate at The Loop in Bannerman Park. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The Loop in Bannerman Park is ready for the Christmas season, with the City of St. John's announcing it will officially open on Thursday. 

The skating loop will open at noon for the 2018-19 session — weather depending.

The loop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., except when ice is being resurfaced. 

City residents can call the St. John's Loopline to check on the most recent conditions.

