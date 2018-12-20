The Loop opens in Bannerman Park ahead of Christmas

The Loop in Bannerman Park is ready for the Christmas season, with the City of St. John's announcing it will officially open on Thursday.

The skating loop will open at noon for the 2018-19 session — weather depending.

The loop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., except when ice is being resurfaced.

City residents can call the St. John's Loopline to check on the most recent conditions.