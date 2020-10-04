If the N.L. budget was $1: A loonie look at our finances

$8,098,067,041.

That's the top-line number in Newfoundland & Labrador's 2020 provincial budget, and it's a big one to wrap your head around.

So let's make things simple: imagine the entire eight-billion dollar budget was just one dollar instead. Check out this video for a loonie look at where our province's cash comes from, and how it's spent.

