Long's Hill Café & Bookshelf brewing coffee and neighbourhood vibes

A cherished neighbourhood spot at the top of Long's Hill in St. John's is full of new life — and the smells of fresh coffee and home-baked bagels.

The Long's Hill Café​​ & Bookshelf opened two weeks ago in the narrow shop that was home to Long's Hill Convenience for 42 years, a spot where people in the area could go for smokes, kitchen staples and great chats.

"My husband was getting stories every single day while he was renovating the space of what they meant to the neighbourhood and the people here," said Stephanie Stoker, who owns the new café with her husband, Gilberto Manuyama.

When the space went up for sale, Stoker said she knew a coffee shop could fill that community role. After all, she said, she was already building a similar neighbourhood spot a few streets over with the Georgestown Cafe​​ & Bookshelf.

"It's a safe community place where people are looking out for each other," she said. "If you don't have your money that day, you come back and you pay the next day."

Long's Hill Café & Bookshelf opened a few weeks ago. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

The former Long's Hill Convenience owners have even popped by to welcome them and see what they're up to, she said.

Bigger kitchen = more bagels?

Stoker also had big baking dreams that couldn't fit into the small kitchen in the Hayward Avenue shop.

"It made sense to have a larger kitchen, and if we have a larger kitchen we may as well have a coffee shop attached to it," she said.

On Wednesday morning, staff at Long's Hill Café unloaded trays of steaming, fresh-baked bagels dotted with crispy sesame seeds from the oven. They don't make bagels at the Georgestown location.

Stoker doesn't have the room to make bagels in the Georgestown location. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

But both locations do have generous bookshelves, filled with volumes free for anyone to take.

"It's like a neighborhood book share," she said. "You don't need to leave a book to take a book, and you don't need to take a book if you leave a book."

Welcoming regulars, old and new

The old Long's Hill Convenience sign still hangs up over the wide front windows and door. Stoker says the activity in the space since it's opened has attracted a few of the store's old regulars.

The Long's Hill Convenience sign is still up at the new café, but it will change, says Stoker. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"We had that first week of everybody poking their nose in, trying to figure out what was going on, wondering did we still sell cigarettes, wondering what was going on here," she said. "We had a few people wandering over from Tim Hortons wanting to know what was on the go."





But now the café has its own regulars. Many come from the surrounding neighbourhood and some are even former Georgestown Cafe​​ & Bookshelf regulars who have moved to the area.

The big, wide windows in the old Long's Hill Convenience shop have a few life. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

The iconic Long's Hill Convenience sign will eventually be changed to reflect the building's new occupants, she said, but the original frame for the sign — and the community spirit it connotes — will remain the same.

