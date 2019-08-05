Noisy George Street lamented by neighbours 'non-issue,' according to festival head

George Street Festival has a new shutdown time of midnight for at least some of the concerts on the outdoor stage. (Twitter/@DesWhelan)

Some St. John's residents in the downtown core are airing frustrations with the the late-night noise coming from George Street during the annual music festival.

The City of St. John's granted a one-hour extension to midnight before having to cut the amps and speakers from the outdoor stage, according to Jonathan Galgay executive director of the George Street Association.

But, according to some residents, the party goes on well after the main act unplugs.

Louise Moyes has been living on Long's Hill, less than a 10-minute walk away from George Street, for a decade. She said this is the first year where she was kept awake by the music coming from the street.

"I just feel like for all of us living downtown, I just want to make sure it doesn't happen again. That's all," Moyes said, on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show..

"I'm a 70s gal, Trooper comes every couple of years to George Street Festival. I don't mind going to sleep to Raise A Little Hell, it's happened quite a few times. We're not up-in-arms, we just feel like [there should be] respect."

Each summer the George Street Festival brings in dozens of bands and artists for a week-long music festival. More often than not the street is packed by the thousands with music lovers— rain or shine.

The annual George Street Festival is a huge attraction for locals and tourists, who flock to the downtown event in the thousands. (CBC)

Moyes said she contacted the city Friday night when the music kept going.

"Friday night I went to sleep about midnight, and about an hour later was woken up by music. The windows were open because we're having this heat wave, which is wonderful," Moyes.

"It was still coming from George Street. Then things went on from there. By about 2:15 a.m. I called the city."

A representative from the city suggested Moyes contact the police. She did, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary then sent an officer to check it out.

The music stopped around 2:40 a.m. Moyes said.

Moyes also made a Facebook post to a neighbourhood group she's a part of the following morning. Her neighbours shared similar experiences from the weekend's concerts.

But, nobody is exactly sure just where the noise was coming from. One neighbour told Moyes the music was coming from one bar in particular, but she couldn't verify which venue it was out of the 23 bars which operate on the street.

'Non-issue'

Galgay told CBC News he did not want to do an interview, but called the noise coming from the street a non-issue that comes up every year.

He also suggests that residents in the neighbourhood contact the bars directly with complaints or concerns, and that what happens after midnight is not his problem.

Moyes said she loves the festival and enjoys sitting in her garden to listen to the music, but she believes 11:30 p.m. is an appropriate time to turn down the volume.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador