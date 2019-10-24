Long-term care workers protest in Stephenville Crossing

Bay St. George long-term care workers took to the street in Stephenville Crossing on Thursday to protest working conditions.

The employees, who are represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, lamented staffing shortages and excessive overtime.

One woman held a sign reading, "We Are Tired and Broken," as a union representative explained their case.

"It isn't anything against the employer, it is about the LPNs (licensed practical nurses) and the personal-care attendants of Bay St. George long-term care."

Licensed practical nurses and personal-care attendants have been mandated to work 16- and 24-hour shifts, the union representative told the crowd.

More chanting from the unions members here in Stephenville Crossing. <a href="https://t.co/RepDva9F9L">pic.twitter.com/RepDva9F9L</a> —@TroyTurnerNL

The union said employers have been under tremendous stress and exhaustion, and that the situation has been ongoing for two years.

With a shortage of the nurses and attendants, the union said the province was asked by CUPE and the employer to increase training opportunities at the College of the North Atlantic.

However, the Stephenville campus was not included when the program for LPNs began this fall, CUPE said.

According to Western Health, the Bay St. George Long Term Care Home has 114 beds.

The health authority is expected to provide an interview to CBC News on the workers' concerns on Friday.

