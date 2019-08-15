Man charged for allegedly touching women on popular St. John's walking trail

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say they received complaints he was trying to "inappropriately touch" women who were running on the Long Pond trail in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary showed up just after noon and made the arrest.

He was taken to the lockup on Wednesday, where he spent the night, and was due in court Thursday morning.

Police said he was charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Long Pond loop is a popular walking trail in Pippy Park, which runs behind much of Memorial University's campus.

