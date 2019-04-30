It's a life of leisure for Frankie, the lone caribou of Burgeo

A lone caribou in Burgeo, on Newfoundland's south coast, may have lost track of its pack, but it seems to be settling into the area.

Frankie, as the animal is known around town, has been spotted consistently since late January or early February, said Burgeo resident Steve Hiscock.

It's not unusual to see wildlife in the town of about 1,300, Hiscock said, but large animals don't usually stick around for quite this long.

"You may see like, a moose come through and then he'll go on again, or a caribou, same thing," Hiscock told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The caribou spends much of its time on one of two hills in town. (Submitted by Alan Anderson)

But after about three months hanging out on hills around the community, Frankie the caribou seems to have made himself at home.

"He was pretty happy where he got to."

A mysterious arrival

Nobody is quite sure how Frankie came to make Burgeo his home. Hiscock suspects the animal may have become separated from its herd while trying to avoid coyotes in the area.

Now that the animal is in Burgeo, with plenty to eat and little competition for it, it appears to have decided to stick around and enjoy a life of leisure, Hiscock said.

The caribou mostly spends its time between two different hills in the community, Hiscock said, and people are keeping a respectful distance for Frankie's safety — and their own.

What they do know about their visitor is how Frankie — who local hunters figure to be a stag about two years old — got that name.

The caribou first started grazing in town on a hill with a home near its bottom, Hiscock said. The home owners have a son who is about two-and-a-half years old.

"When he looked out the window he said 'Daddy, his name is Frankie,'" Hiscock said of the toddler.

"Ever since then the name kind of stuck, and everybody started calling him Frankie."

