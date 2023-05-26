Rain or shine, this group of volunteers left 300 bouquets around St. John's for unsuspecting passersby

Corie Outerbridge, coordinator of the annual Lonely Bouquet Campaign, hit the streets of St. John's Friday morning to deliver flowers. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Floral Design group faced the elements head-on Friday morning to make good on their campaign to deliver free flowers throughout the city.

A windy, cold, rainy St. John's day didn't stop the group from leaving 300 bouquets around the city for people to stumble across and keep, with a focus on non-profit and long-term care facilities, parks, bus stops and hospital parking lots.

"It's to bring a smile to people's faces. Especially on a day like this," said Corie Outerbridge, coordinator of the annual Lonely Bouquet Campaign, while standing outside the offices of the Association for New Canadians in the rain.

The idea started in the United Kingdom, where 60,000 bouquets are left behind for unsuspecting passersby.

Outerbridge said the St. John's effort won't reach that height, but wanted to bring the campaign to Newfoundland and Labrador.

The whole thing takes about three days to put together.

On Thursday the group was busy at the St. John's Women's Centre on Cashin Avenue wrapping the bouquets in cellophane and getting them ready to be dropped off. A few of the residents at the women's centre itself joined in with the packaging.

"The women's centre, which is a key part of this project, they do great things for the community and I've been volunteering there for a while," Outerbridge said.

WATCH | A rainy day flower delivery: Leaving 300 bouquets around St. John's for unsuspecting passersby Duration 2:44 Newfoundland and Labrador Floral Design group members worked in the rain on Friday morning to deliver free bouquets throughout the city.

But it also takes some help with money to get to campaign off the ground.

Outerbridge said the Royal Bank of Canada signed on as a partner and delivered the funding needed to buy the flowers.

The first running of the campaign was a little different, using recycled flowers from funerals and wakes. Outerbridge said she had struck a deal with Geoff Carnell of Carnell's Funeral Home, where the business would ask families to consider donating their flowers to the cause. About 50 bouquets was the target at the time.

In total, about 12 volunteers hit the streets bright and early on Friday to leave behind the unsuspecting gifts.

Outerbridge made 10 stops herself.

