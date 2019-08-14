London man assaulted flight attendant on plane diverted to Labrador: RCMP

A 31-year-old man from England has been charged with assaulting and threatening a flight attendant on board an American Airlines flight that was forced to divert to Goose Bay.

Police say he is also facing a charge of mischief — for a total of three criminal charges — related to the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Flight AA87, travelling from Heathrow to Chicago, had 266 passengers and 13 crew members aboard when it was diverted for what the airline and police called a disruptive passenger.

No details on the incident were provided by the airline or the RCMP.

The man was taken off the plane and held in police custody overnight.

He has also been charged for violating two subsections of the Aeronautics Act: endangering the safety of a flight or people on board, and lessening the flight crew's ability to perform their duties.

The plane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, refuelled before continuing on its flight path.