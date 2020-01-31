CRA employee charged with defrauding public service union

Lola Parsons, an employee of the Canada Revenue Agency, is now facing four charges related to alleged cheque fraud at the union for which she worked.

News releases online show Parsons was a spokesperson for the Public Service Alliance of Canada. She's now accused of forging and cashing cheques from the union.

The Holyrood woman is charged with fraud over $5,000, forging a document, using a forged document and criminal breach of trust.

It's alleged the fraudulent activity happened between May 2016 and November 2017.

CBC News spoke to Parsons on June 15, 2017, at a protest over the controversial Phoenix pay system. Parsons spoke to reporters about the financial impact of the broken payroll system that caused thousands of public service employees to be underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

"Everyone's under financial stress and it's hard to perform the duties of your job when you have financial stress on your mind," she said at the time.

Parsons is due in court Feb. 21 in St. John's.

