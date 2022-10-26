Woman who forged union cheques to serve house arrest, pay back $22K

A Holyrood woman will serve eight months of house arrest and have to pay back $22,000 to the local branch of the Public Service Alliance of Canada after pleading guilty to forgery and using a forged document.

Lola Parsons was accused of fraud over $5,000, theft and breach of trust for forging and cashing cheques from the union between May 2016 and November 2017. Her lawyer, Robert Hoskins, said she pleaded guilty to the forgery charges because the fraud charge — which was dropped — didn't allow house arrest as a sentence.

Parsons was working for the Canada Revenue Agency when she was charged in January 2020 but had also been a spokesperson for the union.

Her sentence, a joint submission from the Crown and defence, includes a year of probation after the house arrest.

At her sentencing Wednesday, Hoskins also offered an apology on Parsons' behalf, saying anxiety prevented her from doing it herself.

