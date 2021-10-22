Wheel happy: Co-workers chip in to give Grand Falls-Windsor teen his first car

The experience of getting your first car is often a memorable one — but not many people have a story like Logan LeDrew does.

The 18-year-old, who works at an autobody shop in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., has a developmental disability. He started working at the garage on a five-week program in 2019, organized by a job agency in the town.

It grew into a full-time job after he graduated from high school, starting with emptying garbage cans and cleaning the floors.

His boss, Barry Gordon, the body shop manager at Precision Collision, says it was clear from the start that LeDrew was a hard worker.

"He comes to work with a smile every day and there's absolutely nothing that I can't get him to do," said Gordon.

And it's not just the boss who noticed. He's a favourite among the staff.

LeDrew stands with his co-workers on the day they gave him his first car. Body shop manager Barry Gordon says Logan's upbeat attitude brings everybody together. (Submitted by the Exploits Community Employment Corporation)

Autobody mechanic Tyler Mulrooney has helped LeDrew learn some of the skills of the trade.

"He's first one to do something. He's always there to lend a helping hand."

LeDrew is so well liked that the staff decided to work together to get their co-worker his very first car.

"I was approached by some co-workers. They gave me the idea that they would like to do up a vehicle for Logan because he's due to get his licence shortly. I went around to the rest of the co-workers and everybody was all for it. So I got the wheels in motion," Gordon said.

The staff worked weekends and overtime to fix up one of the shop's old customer service vehicles, and local companies donated parts and paint for the project.

To make it extra-special, they all made sure LeDrew had a hand in it too, sanding and painting the front bumper — but he didn't know the car was for him until it was done and he was given the keys.

"I was speechless," said Logan LeDrew, beaming ear to ear. Asked what he loves about working in the shop, his answer is simple: "The people."

LeDrew is learning various skills at the autobody shop. He had no idea that one of the cars he sanded and painted would be his one day. (Submitted by the Exploits Community Employment Corporation)

Gordon said everyone was happy to help LeDrew out, because he adds so much to the workplace.

"It brings everybody closer together. They all worked on a project for for one of their co-workers," he said. "Logan's general upbeat attitude just brings everybody together as well. You can't wipe the smile off his face."

