Sudden death in St. John's lockup under investigation, police say

A 48-year-old man was found dead in a St. John's jail Friday afternoon, with the sudden death now under investigation by police.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers were called to the St. John's lockup, a short-term holding area in the Supreme Court building on Water Street, around 2 p.m.

The man was dead when officers arrived, the release said.

The facility holds people in remand who are awaiting an appearance in court. It's also used to detain people under the Mental Health Act and those deemed intoxicated.

The chief medical examiner and the RNC's major crimes unit are investigating, according to police.

The Department of Justice would not offer any further details, but said it would review the death.

"A thorough review will examine all the circumstances surrounding the death, including staff response and the appropriateness of related policies and procedures," the department told CBC News in a statement.

