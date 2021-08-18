Months after municipal lockout ended, frustration lingers in Grand Falls-Windsor

Locked-out workers from the town of Grand Falls-Windsor picket alongside a contractor picking up garbage in the town in August. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Despite Grand Falls-Windsor town council's attempts to turn the page on last summer's contentious municipal lockout, there are still signs of lingering frustration.

One sign is a somewhat unusual report released Thursday, detailing the cost and savings of the three-month lockout. Mayor Barry Manuel says his council was pushed to release the numbers.

"Certainly there are some, again, in town who seem to continue on with a bit of an obsessive view towards [the lockout] and asking for information and making accusations," Manuel said.

"So we just want to make it clear that we're totally transparent and we want to get the costs out there, you know? I wouldn't want to put this out under normal circumstances, but we felt it was necessary."

The report says the municipality spent $1.1 million during the lockout, most of it on outside contractors to maintain garbage pickup. But the report said the town saved even more money by not paying wages, insurance premiums and pension contributions during the labour dispute.

The net result was almost $800,000 in savings on the books.

Grand Falls-Windsor locked out its unionized employees in July, after months of negotiations between the two sides hit an impasse.

A deal was finally struck in October, ending a three-month labour battle that had residents picking sides. The deal included a 6.5 per cent wage increase over five years and settlements over insurance premiums.

Manuel says the town didn't release their numbers to boast or imply that the lockout was a financial boon but to respond to some citizens of the municipality.

"For us, really, it's about trying to get the information out for those who just are relentless looking for it," he said.

Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor says the town felt compelled to release financial information about last year's lockout. (Submitted by Barry Manuel)

Still, he said he doesn't believe it's enough to silence all the criticism the town office is hearing.

"I think, you know, once people continue to ask questions and question your integrity and your transparency and that — to me, I'm not going to stand for that personally," he said.

"That's why I say I want this to be the last step for the town. Here's the information, and let's move forward in a positive direction."

Manuel said the criticism he's hearing is coming from outside the workforce, not from unionized employees.

Weekly garbage pickup became a labour battleground in Grand Falls-Windsor during the three-month lockout in 2021. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

But the union that represents the locked-out workers said in a statement that the town office's numbers don't show the full picture.

"The mayor cannot be good at math if he's implying that the town saved money. The cost of the work that would have been provided, had there been no lockout, must be factored in," reads the statement from Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1349.

The mayor said the lockout was a difficult but necessary step to reach a deal that would put the town on stable footing, but CUPE called it a political decision, not a financial one.

"The lockout was unnecessary and could have been avoided," says the statement. "Had the mayor taken the negotiations more seriously from the beginning, and not just during the last few weeks, a deal could have been reached sooner."

