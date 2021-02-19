Your photos tell the story of lockdown life in N.L.

Well, here we are again.

Almost a full year after COVID-19 arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador, people in this province find themselves holed up once more.

Many are going back to the things that got us through lockdown the first time: wearing cozy clothes, baking treats in the kitchen, walking outdoors and building blanket forts in the living room. And in between all that, we're finding ways to work, learn, celebrate and survive at home.

We asked our audience share their pictures of what lockdown life looks like at their house.

Naz and Bolu Ogunyemi both have busy careers in the medical field. Naz says having Daddy home is definitely the one silver lining of lockdown.

Bolu Ogunyemi (Naz Ogunyemi/Facebook)

How's this for keeping busy? Dave, Jordan and daughter Norah Pottle in Gander used their lockdown time to build a house-sized snowman for the town's annual competition.

Left to right: Dave Pottle, Norah Pottle, and Jordan Pottle. (Jordan Pottle/Facebook)

Thousands of teachers are having to learn new ways to keep students engaged in a virtual classroom. Mount Pearl math teacher Danielle LeCair discovered that her shower makes a great substitute for a white board.

Danielle LeCair. (Danielle LeCair/Facebook)

The best thing about a virtual classroom is that you get to decide the dress code. Teacher Milly Brown cycles through her hat collection to keep things fresh, but it looks like the lockdown has really aged 6-year-old Hunter Ward.

Milly Brown and Hunter Ward. (Milly Brown/Ashley Ward/Facebook)

Sandra Cave has a lot of time on her hands, but she's kept those hands busy making this magnificent quilt.

Sandra Cave. (Sandra Cave/Facebook)

If the kids are going to be home, may as well put them to work in the kitchen! From left, Olivia Mayo, Lola Way, and Brayden Feltham get busy baking.

Left to right: Olivia Mayo, Lola Way, Brayden Feltham. (Stephanie Major/Heather Piercey Way/Cindy Lorelei/Facebook)

A tale of two rinks: Steve and Emma Whelan are getting plenty of ice time in their backyard in Paradise, while Seth Cook, Cohen Cook and Parker Herritt are maybe the luckiest kids in lockdown, with an indoor rink in their basement in Port aux Basques.

Left to right: Steve Whelan, Emma Whelan, Seth Cook, Cohen Cook, Parker Herrit. (Kayla Hogan Whelan/Trula Seaward/Facebook)

The trails at the Menihek Nordic ski club in Labrador City are a busy place these days. Skiiers Dillan Jeans and Debbie Wellon got outside to shake off the dust of the house.

Dillan Jeans and Debbie Wellon. (Amanda Jeane/Debbie Wellon/Facebook)

There's lots of fun you can have indoors, too! Nicole Beverly showed us the epic blanket fort that has taken over her living room.

Blanket fort at Nicole Beverley's house. (Nicole Beverley/Facebook)

A few games really help to pass the time. A game of Scrabble going at Candice Keats' house, and some card playing at Johan Squires' house.

Scrabble at Candice Keats' house, cards with Johan Squires' house. (Candice Keats/Johan Squires/Facebook)

Birthdays, anniversaries, and all the special occasions in our lives just aren't the same when we can't share them with others. Jeanine Collins says it was quite a different birthday this year, but she "made the best of the situation and had cake and some Jungle Jim's take out."

Birthday cake at Jeanine Collins house. (Jeanine Collins/Facebook)

While we're stuck at home, we still have to keep our bodies and minds in shape. Liviya Soulier is keeping up with her gymnastics, while Simone and Jacob Yetman are getting crafty.

Clockwise: Liviya Soulier, Simone Yetman, Jacob Yetman. (Tina Soulier/Shannon Yetman/Facebook)

Having more time for our hobbies is another silver lining of lockdown. Denise Parsons painted this beautiful sunrise, an eternal symbol of hope and renewal.

Painting by Denise Parsons. (Denise Parsons/Facebook)

For most of us, getting outside means getting in the snow. But in Burgeo, Lexia Roach can hang out at the beach in beautiful Sandbanks Provincial Park.

Lexia Roach and Rosie. (Valene Roach/Facebook)

Online teaching ninja Sam Paterson is always looking for ways to make his virtual classroom a more exciting place. Recently, he asked his French immersion class at Brookside Intermediate in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's to bring their pets to a virtual show and tell.

Virtual classroom at Brookside Intermediate. (Sam Paterson/Twitter)

We estimate that Alice Paterson is getting an A in math this year, while 1 Nathanael Johnson plus 1 Jaaliyah-Amiyah Johnson equals 2 cute.

Left to right: Alice Paterson, Nathanael Johnson, Jaaliyah-Amiyah Johnson. (Sam Paterson/Andrene Bailey-Johnson/Facebook)

Parents are helping out with more than homework: St. John's dad Jamie Chang sacrifices his body so that son Liam can keep progressing in Taekwondo.

Liam and Jamie Chang. (Susan Chang/Facebook)

Our animal friends help get us through the best of times, and the worst of times. Rian Skinner finds some joy throwing snow for her pal Gracie.

Rian Skinner and Gracie. (Susan Sweet/Skinner/Facebook)

Another day in lockdown has come to an end for 7-year old Reagan Lucas, but a backyard fire brings some warmth and light into the world.

Reagan Lucas. (Laura Ann Peddle)

A final note: we received more than a hundred pics for this story, so our sincere apologies if we couldn't feature yours. We also understand that many people are struggling at this time, and the lockdown is harder for some folks than others. We'll keep reflecting that part of the story in our ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.