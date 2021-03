Living in a lockdown is not always easy … but it doesn't have to be terrible, either.

Almost two weeks ago, we published a great piece about all the different ways people are managing with the restrictions of the lockdown.

And the photos keep coming in! We've been using them on Here & Now, and are delighted to put together more favourites in this gallery.

Denise Chippett of Appleton shared this photo. She says, 'My son Jacob Chippett having outside “snuggles" with his dog Jasmine.' (Submitted by Denise Chippett )

Maxine Gardiner tells us, 'Things to do when you're stuck at home with your children during lockdown. A box created into a cardboard house by his mom for three-year-old Grady. Wonderful idea and Grady loves it. Note the flower bed and nightlights.' (Submitted by Maxine Gardiner)

Allison Guy in Conception Bay South shared this photo of her daughter, Lucy Reid, of who was making 'ice sun catchers,' and the most of a beautiful winter's day. (Submitted by Allison Guy )

Kris Hodge and Spencer Wilkins have been enjoying the winter with Keke, an Australian shepherd. (Submitted by Judy Hodge)

Vanessa Mooney calls this a 'winter walk with my son Shea.' A great way to get some fresh air in Freshwater, Placentia Bay. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

Some of the on-ice action at Brigus Junction. (Submitted by Jack Sloan )

Denise Flynn tells us, 'We made a rink in our front yard here in Forteau, Labrador to keep our son Marcus and daughter Nicole active during the pandemic. They enjoy using it every day!' (Submitted by Denise Flynn)

Bill Sparkes captured this scene in Lewisporte: a roadside reminder featuring Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald's familiar advice. (Submitted by Helen Squires)

Heather Dominie has been making some digital art during the lockdown — and was astonished when Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald used this image as her Twitter avatar! (Submitted by Heather Dominie)

Barb Crawford's grandchildren Ali and Kyle help to make an igloo near the family's cabin in Lake Melville, Labrador. (Submitted by Barb Crawford )

Smoked kippers and smoked salmon? Sounds perfect for a boil-up to escape the lockdown. (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock )

That boil-up above isn't the only cool thing that Mount Pearl's Ralph Hiscock observed during a recent snowmobiling trip. He also saw this avid golfer making the most of the lockdown. (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock)

Rogen and Carson LeRiche of Port aux Basques are all smiles with their snow-minion. (Submitted by Ruth Smith )

Rylan Penney, 3, and Bria Penney, 2, enjoy a snack in the woods in Little Rapids. (Submitted by Michelle Penney )

Sandy Macpherson comments, 'My wife Ellen taking our cat Sam Stone for a walk on Manuels River. Lots of walks on the trail during lockdown. And yes, the ice is very safe.' (Submitted by Sandy Macpherson)

Robert Wayne is using the lockdown to paint some of the familiar 'Jellybean Row' houses of downtown St. John's. This canvas will be called Green Houses. (Submitted by Robert Wayne )

Lynn Randell was always an enthusiastic knitter, but has been doing even more during the pandemic. She was asked a few times for mittens like the ones U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders famously wore in January for Joe Biden's inauguration. She comments, 'I call this picture Bernie Has Left the Building!' (Submitted by Lynn Randell)

You can practically smell all the good things Louie Foss of Embree and her husband baked one day during the lockdown. (Submitted by Louie Foss )