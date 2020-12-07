From Facebook to front-door delivery: Making sure people can eat under lockdown

Being able to get enough to eat has become a big problem during Newfoundland and Labrador's latest lockdown, but it's a challenge some community groups are rising to, finding ways to feed people under Alert Level 5.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak ramped up in mid-February, a series of public health restrictions have created barriers to accessing food: residents have had to reduce their contacts down to single households, they've been asked to make fewer trips to the grocery store, and thousands of people have found themselves in self-isolation and unable to leave their properties at all.

It echoes last winter's Snowmaggedon, when Cortney Barber took to Facebook and started the volunteer group Neighbours in Need Newfoundland, to help those who were stuck without food or supplies.

That group has kept going throughout the pandemic, Barber said, and has been particularly busy during this round of lockdown.

"Every day there's something to do, and the volunteers continue to step up every day," Barber told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We've seen probably a doubling of the need for support for groceries and stuff like that."

Barber said many people reaching out for help either can't leave their homes due to self-isolation, have small children or fall into a high-risk group.

For those who rely on busses to get to and from stores, the biggest problem is cuts to public transportation — MetroBus has reduced both its hours of operation and the number of people who can ride at any one time.

"The cost is a little bit higher when you can't use that public transportation," Barber said. "So people are just really stuck for groceries."

Neighbours in Need Newfoundland began during Snowmaggedon, when volunteers helped people stuck in their homes due to the blizzard, but the group has continued to operate throughout the pandemic. (Neighbours in Need Newfoundland)

Courier cooperation

With the Neighbours in Need volunteers kept hopping, one St. John's-based courier service has stepped in to share the workload.

Millennium Express partners with large companies like FedEx and Purolator, and its co-owner Becky Reddy said delivery services have been in high demand throughout the pandemic.

"Business actually increased with the influx of online shopping and things like that," said Reddy. "So it's been a bit hectic."

Despite a packed schedule, when the lockdown began Reddy took to social media and extended a call to seniors and other vulnerable members of the community to let them know they weren't alone.

"There are people out there that are willing to help, and we really didn't want to see anybody go without during this lockdown," she said.

To that end, when Barber went online looking for someone to help deliver a hamper of groceries, she found Millennium Express.

"We were able to work together and deliver some hampers to people from grocery orders," Barber said, "I just reached out to Becky and we had it done in no time."

Oftentimes, said Barber, the Neighbours in Need Newfoundland Facebook group has plenty of deliveries to make, but not enough volunteers to do the driving, particularly in the midst of the lockdown.

"It's really a lot easier to be able to pass them over to somebody like a courier who can drop them all off in one run, rather than putting one grocery order in their car and then come back for another one," Barber said.

For Reddy and Millennium Express, the opportunity to partner with the group and to give back to the community is an integral part of the business.

"We're always trying to be involved in the community as much as we can, and I've seen it myself: some people are just down on their luck and they just need some help," said Reddy.

"Whatever we can do to help is what we're going to do."

During lockdown, the School Lunch Association has donated more than 20,000 lunch-sized cartons of milk to food banks and non-profit groups throughout the province. (Submitted by the School Lunch Association)

Others stepping up

Reddy and Barber aren't the only community-minded individuals on delivery duty these days.

Following the lockdown announcement earlier this month, the School Lunch Association, a charity which usually provides hot lunches for school children, took its perishables and distributed the food to those in need.

With help from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District and the School Milk Foundation, as well as the Community Food Sharing Association, the organizations helped to distribute over 20,000 lunch-sized cartons of milk.

The cartons found their way to a slew of organizations, from food banks, to non-profits, and to frontline health workers at the Mount Pearl COVID-19 testing site.

