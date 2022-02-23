Fisheries groups pushing for more access to locator beacons

A coalition of fisheries-related groups is pushing to make personal locator beacons cheaper for fish harvesters.

There have been 20 fatalities in the province's fishing industry over the past 10 years, and the bodies of five of those fishermen have never been recovered.

So the Newfoundland and Labrador Fish Harvesting Safety Association has partnered with the Fish Harvesters' Resource Centre, the Professional Fish Harvesters Certification Board, and the Fish Food & Allied Workers union to subsidize the cost of 2,500 beacons.

The device attaches to a life-jacket and can be activated by a person if they get into trouble.

The group has turned their push into a video message about what the beacons are, and why they're important.

You can watch parts of that in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador