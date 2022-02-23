Fisheries groups pushing for more access to locator beacons
A new coalition is making the devices cheaper for fishermen
A coalition of fisheries-related groups is pushing to make personal locator beacons cheaper for fish harvesters.
There have been 20 fatalities in the province's fishing industry over the past 10 years, and the bodies of five of those fishermen have never been recovered.
So the Newfoundland and Labrador Fish Harvesting Safety Association has partnered with the Fish Harvesters' Resource Centre, the Professional Fish Harvesters Certification Board, and the Fish Food & Allied Workers union to subsidize the cost of 2,500 beacons.
The device attaches to a life-jacket and can be activated by a person if they get into trouble.
The group has turned their push into a video message about what the beacons are, and why they're important.
You can watch parts of that in the video above.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?