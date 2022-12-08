Last minute shopping? Here's the N.L. gift guide for the person who is always thinking about food

As conversations about the commercialization and commodification of the December holidays grow louder, more and more people on your gift list are probably asking for consumables — that new aperitif you saw on Instagram, those delicious cookies you might not buy for yourself, or that fancy imported olive oil you can't afford.

Luckily, Newfoundland and Labrador's food-focused products are varied, exciting and downright delicious. This is the gift guide for your loved ones who love local but would rather be eating — or wearing a T-shirt that tells you what they had last night for supper.

So here is the (by no means exhaustive, but maybe authoritative) Newfoundland and Labrador food lover's gift guide.

Forest Road Chocolates

This is for the one with the sweet tooth. A few years back Stephanie Porter started making chocolates for her friends and family. Now her company, Forest Road Chocolates, specializes in small-batch, hand-painted truffles with foraged ingredients and unique flavours like bakeapple cheesecake and chaga hot chocolate. They sell out at every market they attend.

Salt Beef Buckets: A Love Story

This cookbook and series of essays by local food expert Andie Bulman explores the unique culinary traditions of Newfoundland and Labrador. This book for the home cook on your list includes recipes for soups, breads and sweets, along with vintage recipes like parsnip balls and Christmas slush. All of it is intermingled with thoughtful musings on foraging, farming and fishing.

Foods of N.L. tote bag

Local artist Kate Fudge is known for her playful and colourful artwork featuring cartoons of N.L.'s favourite food products like Carnation Milk, Purity Syrup and Vienna Sausages. But her Foods of N.L. tote bag, featuring the province's favourite meals from Jiggs' dinner to cold plate, makes a perfect gift this Christmas.

The Tibb's Eve Slush Club sweatshirt

Clothing brand Figgy Duff Dory is inspired by local sayings and food products showcasing N.L.'s unique cultural traditions, and the latest design is perfect for the holidays. The Tibb's Slush Club unisex crewneck features one of the holiday's most beloved traditions — the Tibb's Eve salt beef bucket filled with Christmas slush.

Willie Cider

Mauzy Cider, operating out of Paradise's Banished Brewing and run by Brandon Parsley, Chris Scott and Justin Drake, opened this past summer. They serve up some great drink options for the imbiber on your list. Willie Cider, a funky nine-month fermented brew, is made primarily with William's Pride apples from Jefford's Farm in Kelligrews.

A Thai cooking class with Yes, Thai

For the aspiring chef on your list, St. John's Farmers' Market institution Orathai Chongmee of Yes, Thai also offers gift cards to cooking classes where she instructs students how to make two Thai dishes, plus a Thai dessert.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Cocktail Book

The mixologist on your list will love The Newfoundland and Labrador Cocktail Book by Peter Wilkins, the owner of the Newfoundland Distillery Company. It features classic cocktails, popular cocktails at the distillery's bar, and contributions from mixologists from the province's most beloved restaurants.

Seaweed Salt

For the cook on your list who knows how to season, or for the one who needs a little more umami, the Newfoundland Salt Company's newest finishing salt is the perfect gift. The Seaweed Salt debuted last year and comes in 40-gram and 150-gram sizes, made with seaweed from Grates Cove.

Food, Culture, Place: Stories, Traditions and Recipes of Newfoundland

This award-winning cookbook by Lori McCarthy and Marsha Tulk came out in late 2021 due to publishing delays, but it was worth the wait. It's so much more than a cookbook. Part history book, part foraging guide, part ingredient encyclopedia Food, Culture, Place is perfect for the person on your list who wants to deep dive into N.L.'s culinary bounty.

Figs & Fromage Holiday Graze Box

Gift-giving is never boring when there is a board (of cheese) involved! For the cheese-obsessed on your list, a charcuterie-filled graze box from Figs & Fromage with Aunt Sarah's chocolate-covered Jam-Jams, gourmet crackers and wine will surely impress, plus you can add chocolate-dipped strawberries and jars of honey from Tuck's Bee Better Farm in Grand Falls-Windsor.

