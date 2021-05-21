1 man dead, 1 survivor after lobster boat overturns in St. George's Bay

One man is dead while another survived after a lobster boat overturned in St. George's Bay on Newfoundland's west coast on Friday morning.

Bay St. George RCMP received a call about the overturned 22-foot vessel, near Lower Cove, at around 8:15 a.m.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, they saw a man in the water who appeared to be dead. He was recovered by local fishermen and his body was turned over to police.

Another man, who had been on the boat when it overturned, was stranded on a cliff.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was contacted and attended the scene, and the survivor was airlifted from the shoreline.

The two men are from the St. George's Bay area.

The provincial Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Occupational Health and Safety department are part of the ongoing investigation.

