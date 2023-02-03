Loblaws officially thaws its price freeze, and N.L. shoppers can expect grocery costs to go up

Loblaws announced last fall that it would freeze prices on all No Name items until January. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

The Loblaws grocery price freeze has officially thawed, but consumers aren't warming up to the fact that their food bills are set to keep going up.

The grocery giant announced last fall that it would freeze prices on all No Name items until January, a move that was marketed as a way to help customers hit hard by inflation. Many in the industry said it was merely a publicity stunt, as many grocery chains implement similar price freezes over the holiday season.

In a statement to CBC News, the grocery chain said customers can expect some prices to increase now that the freeze is over.

The cost of food in Newfoundland and Labrador has been soaring for months, leading non-profits like Food First N.L. to shut down its community food helpline because it wasn't able to keep up with demand.

Shoppers feeling the pinch of rising costs at N.L. grocery stores. Duration 1:26 With Loblaws lifting its grocery price freeze, some consumers in Newfoundland and Labrador say it's once again getting more expensive to shop for food.

For consumers like Maureen Malone, shopping for necessities like food has become an exasperating experience.

"You feel frustration when you go to the grocery store now, and you can see it on the people's faces around you," said Malone, standing outside a Dominion grocery store in St. John's.

Malone says she's grateful to be in a two-income household because she can't imagine how challenging it would be to shop for her three children otherwise.

Malone, who says she tries to go grocery shopping once a week, says she recently spent over $300 in one trip.

"Your pay isn't stretching as far anymore when it comes to the grocery store," said Malone. "Everything is just way, way too expensive."

Strategies to combat rising costs

In an effort to combat rising food costs, Malone said, she has begun looking for coupons in grocery store flyers more often, and has become more cautious about what products she needs to purchase in a given week.

She says she also follows people on social media who share when certain items are on sale and at what locations.

Some St. John's consumers say they've turned to coupons to help combat rising food costs. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Laura Cassell of St. John's says she's also started using coupons to save a bit of cash.

"It's crazy, absolutely crazy," said Cassell. She's on maternity leave, she said, which makes affording food even more difficult. "$100 might get you one bagful of stuff."

Cassell says it's been increasingly challenging to purchase items like fruit, meat and vegetables for her children, as well as formula for her baby.

"I'm spread thin pretty bad, but what can I do?" she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador