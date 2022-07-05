Lloyd Parrott, first to enter race to guide the PC Party, says 'now is the time to lead'

Nominations won't open until next spring, and a new leader won't be crowned for another 466 days, but that's not stopping Terra Nova MHA Lloyd Parrott.

He wants to be the next leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador after the votes are counted next fall.

"I have decided now is the time to lead," Parrott said Tuesday from his office in Clarenville.

Parrott announced his leadership aspirations on social media Monday evening, making him the first to enter the race to lead a party that has not held power since 2015, and has lost three consecutive elections to the governing Liberals.

Nominations open on May 17, and a leadership convention is scheduled for Oct. 13-15, 2023.

"This isn't me making an announcement to feel this process out. I'm in. And I'm in 100 per cent. And I'm in it to win it," Parrott said.

David Brazil considering a leadership bid

Conception Bay East-Bell Island MHA David Brazil has served as interim PC leader for 15 months, replacing Ches Crosbie in March 2021 after the PCs won 13 of 40 seats in last winter's election. Crosbie also lost his own seat in Windsor Lake.

When reached on Tuesday afternoon, Brazil said he is considering a run at the leadership, and expects to make a decision in September.

David Brazil is the interim leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Meanwhile, Parrott said he entered the race early because he needs time to connect with voters throughout the province, acknowledging that he's not a household name.

"Obviously name recognition is a big part of what's going to happen here. I need to grow who I am organically across the province and give people an opportunity to know me," he said during an interview.

Parrott took aim at the Liberals in his launch video, saying the party "has become more about the individual self-advancement of members than the will of the people."

Parrott was first elected in 2019 after serving two years as a town councillor in Clarenville, defeating incumbent Liberal Colin Holloway.

During last year's chaotic pandemic election, the Liberals put forward high-profile candidate Steve Denty, but Parrott survived the challenge.

He entered politics after a varied career as a soldier in the Canadian army and in private industry.



Now the father of two and Clarenville resident has his sights set on his party's leadership and the premier's office.

"My campaign is about the province. Not about me. And this gives me an opportunity to get out of the gates and show everyone that I don't really care who else is running," he said.

Parrott believes the province needs a leader who can relate to the challenges faced by ordinary citizens, and feels he is that person. He is promising accountability, transparency and an emphasis on natural resources, saying, "I would be all-in on our offshore resources."

On the issue of climate change and reducing carbon emissions, Parrott said "we need to utilize our natural resources in order to pave a green path."

Parrott a 'true conservative'

Parrott describes himself as a "true conservative" who would ensure the "proper spending of every tax dollar."

As a soldier, Parrott suffered a life-changing mishap during a training exercise that resulted in the loss of one of his legs. He's uncomfortable talking about it, but said it's helped shape the person he is today.

"I actually feel as though the events I went through have enabled me to become who I am today, and I'm quite proud of who I am," he said.

Parrott is the critic for Industry, Energy and Technology, and has been outspoken in the House of Assembly on issues related to offshore oil production and cost of living issues.

Parrott said his philosophy of putting people first has served him well as an MHA, and he plans to bring the same approach if he becomes party leader, and ultimately, premier.

"My last three years have shown who I am an an individual, and I don't intend on changing," he said.

Parrott has not been shy about mingling with his federal cousins as the Conservative Party of Canada undergoes its own leadership contest.

Parrott was seen at an event last month for frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, and he has also met another contender, Jean Charest.

However, Parrott said he is not aligned with any candidate.

"My goal is to work with Ottawa, and we need to work with Ottawa be it a Conservative or a Liberal party," he said.

So far, the only PC caucus member to come out in support of Parrott is Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans MHA Chris Tibbs, but Parrott is confident more will follow.



"Privately I do know that I have support within my caucus, and it's entirely up to them when they come out, or if they come out."



The spending cap for PC leadership candidates is $225,000, and Parrott believes he can raise enough money to run a quality campaign.

"I don't doubt for a second that I have the ability to raise the funds to do this race," he said.

For now, he says he plans to balance his leadership aspirations with his job as the MHA for Terra Nova.

