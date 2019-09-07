Livingstone Street stabbing victim dies, according to sources, friends 

The 27-year-old man stabbed on Livingstone Street in St. John's Tuesday has died, according to sources to CBC News and posts from the man's friends online.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has not confirmed the death as of Saturday afternoon, but on Wednesday, no arrests had been made in the case.

Police were called to a disturbance in downtown St. John's before 2 p.m on Tuesday.

The Major Crimes Unit responded and houses were cordoned off with police tape. Forensic identification officers photographed a stairway in the neighbourhood.

The next day, Wednesday, police confirmed a 27-year-old had been stabbed and was in hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to help with the investigation.

