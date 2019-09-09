RNC to hold news conference on Livingstone Street homicide investigation

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will hold a news conference Monday in relation to a homicide investigation in downtown St. John's.

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, nearly a week after he was found in serious condition on Livingstone Street.

Police were initially called to a disturbance at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They later said it was a stabbing.

No arrests have been made in the case, but an RNC spokesperson said Saturday the parties involved are believed to be known to one another and police therefore don't fear for public safety.

CBC reporter Zach Goudie will be reporting from the news conference.

