Man in serious condition after being stabbed on Livingstone Street

A man remains in hospital in serious condition Wednesday after reportedly being stabbed in downtown St. John's on Tuesday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was initially called to a disturbance before 2 p.m. on Livingstone Street.

A spokesperson with the RNC confirmed Wednesday that a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed. The 27-year-old man remains in hospital.

Forensic identification officers were seen photographing the stairway off Livingstone Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to help with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

