Coffee, community and conversation at the new 'living room' in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

It's something many of us take for granted: sitting on the couch, enjoying a hot mug of tea, watching Netflix.

Thanks to a new initiative at the Nunatsiavut's Health and Social Development Community Office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, people who are homeless or dealing with mental health and addictions issues can enjoy those simple pleasures too in their new "living room" space.

"If you don't have a living room or home to go to, if you're living at a shelter, then we wanted to make it feel like it was a home environment. so we wanted a proper living room," Sharon Edmunds, a team leader at the community office, told CBC's Labrador Morning.

William Pijogge from Hopedale relaxes in the new living room at the Nunatsiavut Health and Social Development Community Office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (John Gaudi/CBC)

The space has been designed to look like a living room in a home. There's art on the walls along with comfortable seating and a television. Hot coffee and tea are always available, and there's a computer where people can watch Netflix.

Providing a connection to family

Each element in the living room is there to serve the needs of the people most likely to spend time in the space.

The wall art, along with quilted pillows and a throw, were made by the elders sewing program, Edmunds said.

The computer allows people to search for information, or simply to get in touch with friends and family.

The space includes an area with a supply of tea and coffee for a hot drink. (John Gaudi/CBC)

"One of the things we know is that once people, whether they migrate or they move here, if they don't have access to facilities, a lot of times it's really hard to connect with your families back home," she said.

There's a steady supply of coffee and tea, along with toast and condiments.

"Even if you don't have a hot meal for the day, you can at least come down and get some toast," she said.

The space is also a welcoming place for families, who sometimes need to come to the office to get away from home or to have supervised visitations, she said. The room may sometimes be closed to the wider public for such uses.

Fostering conversation

Edmunds hopes the room will bring people together and foster conversations, just as the living room at a home might. Not only between clients, but also between clients and staff, she said.

"We're hoping that we're going to have those kind of teachable moments."

The room provides the community office with another way to support its clients, she said, including the homeless population in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, many of whom are Inuit beneficiaries.

There are many of the comforts of home in the living room, including a television and computer. (John Gaudi/CBC)

The long-term effects of having the space available remains to be seen, but Edmunds is optimistic it will be valuable to a population in need of supports.

"We don't know if it's going to make a difference, but any time that anybody helps support you in any way, I know even personally it makes me feel really good," she said.

"We hope it's going to make people feel good and feel welcome."

With files from Labrador Morning

