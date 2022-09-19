Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Soaking it in before shrinking it down: Artists making little N.L. for big Toronto attraction

Katie Breen · CBC News ·

3 days ago
Duration 2:40
Little Canada, a Toronto attraction, is planning to minify the entire country. Four of their artists travelled all over the Atlantic provinces this week, including Newfoundland and Labrador, to get a better feel for the place before building it. Click the video to meet them.

That's why four artists from Little Canada are touring the Atlantic provinces.

Little Canada is a big Toronto attraction with the goal of recreating a miniature version of the entire country.

Little East Coast

Little Canada already features multiple rooms full of sprawling, lifelike dioramas. There's Little Toronto, Little Niagara, Little Ottawa and Little Quebec. 

Little Canada is a Toronto-based attraction featuring rooms full of detailed miniature dioramas. (Little Canada/Facebook)

Little East Coast is up next, and the artists are trying to get a sense of the place before starting in.

For Newfoundland and Labrador, they're planning to recreate St. John's, Gros Morne, parts of northern Labrador and some outports in between by May.

Meet some of the artists tasked with shrinking down the province in the video above. 

Read more from Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Katie Breen

Video producer

Katie Breen makes video content for CBC in St. John's. She's been working in news for 10 years. You can reach her at katie.breen@cbc.ca.

