Soaking it in before shrinking it down: Artists making little N.L. for big Toronto attraction
You have to see it to shrink it.
'Little Canada' is recreating the entire country in miniature, and the East Coast is up next
That's why four artists from Little Canada are touring the Atlantic provinces.
Little Canada is a big Toronto attraction with the goal of recreating a miniature version of the entire country.
Little East Coast
Little Canada already features multiple rooms full of sprawling, lifelike dioramas. There's Little Toronto, Little Niagara, Little Ottawa and Little Quebec.
Little East Coast is up next, and the artists are trying to get a sense of the place before starting in.
For Newfoundland and Labrador, they're planning to recreate St. John's, Gros Morne, parts of northern Labrador and some outports in between by May.
Meet some of the artists tasked with shrinking down the province in the video above.
