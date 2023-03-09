Babies and seniors meet in this extremely cute St. John's playgroup

The babies and mothers travel to different seniors' homes around the St. John's area to visit with residents. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

There's singing, reading, rhyming and playing — and hopefully not too much crying.

Every few days, usually about twice a week, moms around St. John's pack up their babies and their toys and head to a seniors' home for the sweetest playgroup around.

It's a project led by Allison Boyd, a member of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Lions Club, to try to connect different generations.

"When I was pregnant with my first, I noticed that seniors seemed to really get excited talking about babies," Boyd said. "So I thought it'd be really nice if we brought babies and seniors together in a program of my own."

The touring playgroup started in November and is becoming more and more popular. More homes are requesting visits, and a few other community organizations are starting their own groups across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Having babies come into these homes really helps reduce feelings of isolation," she said.

As for the kids? They get a few songs, some play, and some really nice T-shirts.

St. John's playgroup brings cute babies and seniors together Duration 2:29 Little Lions program brings toddlers to seniors homes around the St. John's area — and it's already being copied elsewhere.

